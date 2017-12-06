Six of the Best 749

David Boyle.
Jacob Rees-Mogg is emerging as the new face of Russian political interference in the UK, claims J.J. Patrick.
Jennifer Baker interviews Sharon Kaye about her work engaging children and teens with philosophy.
"Russian spies posing as London antiquarian booksellers is like something from the pages of Le Carré." But it really happened in the 1960s, as Calder Walton reveals.
Georgina Day on what's next for the broken brutalist dream of Thamesmead.
"Personal myth-making was important to Waugh: like many a 20th-century literary man, and one or two literary women, he spent a lifetime constructing a new and supposedly better version of himself out of what was essentially the same material." D.J. Taylor reviews a new edition of the collected works of Evelyn Waugh.
