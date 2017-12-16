Richard Osman reruns 1973 and this time the good guys win

One of the quarter finals pitted Merry Christmas Everybody by Slade and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Wizzard.
It was like 1973 all over again, as these were the two songs that competed for the Christmas number one that year.
In those days I was a Wizzard fan and very much wanted them to beat Slade. But they didn't and it was Merry Christmas Everybody that topped the chart.
I used to feel embarrassed that I had liked Wizzard. But now I realise that they evolved out of The Move and that Roy Wood is a kind of genius.
Slade, by contrast, are still embarrassing and I am proud that I never liked them.
The good news is that Wizzard won the quarter final, scoring 54 per cent of the vote.
I feel history has vindicated me.
