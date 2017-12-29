Friday, December 29, 2017

Woman who was caught riding naked on a motorcycle, performing a sex act in front of horrified high street shoppers and punching a blind man is jailed for 13 months

The Daily Mail wins our Headline of the Day Award.

In a nice seasonal touch, the woman in question is called Natasha Claus. She has also been banned from entering Woking.

Thanks to a reader for the nomination.
