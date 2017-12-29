Woman who was caught riding naked on a motorcycle, performing a sex act in front of horrified high street shoppers and punching a blind man is jailed for 13 months

Embed from Getty Images
The Daily Mail wins our Headline of the Day Award.
In a nice seasonal touch, the woman in question is called Natasha Claus. She has also been banned from entering Woking.
Thanks to a reader for the nomination.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
No comments:
Post a Comment