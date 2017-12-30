Saturday, December 30, 2017

The Dry Dock, Leicester


I blogged in October that Leicester's Dry Dock pub, housed in a boat on Freemen's Common, was due for the breakers yard because the University of Leicester is planning to redevelop the area.

Finding myself in that part of the city today, I had a drink there.

With students at home and Leicester City supporters at Anfield, it was missing its most reliable customers and almost empty. It did have a good range of beers though.

You can read more about the university's plans for the area in the Leicester Mercury.


