Shep and John Noakes had a lot in common

Yesterday BBC2 showed a lovely tribute to John Noakes, one of the presenters of Blue Peter in its Golden Age.
He held that role from 1965 to 1978. and also fronted another classic BBC children's programme.
From 1976 to 1980, Go With Noakes featured John and his engagingly delinquent sheepdog Shep touring Britain. They walked long-distance footpaths, helped restore derelict canals and met good people.
Sometimes I think a happy life would be a lot like Go With Noakes.
I blogged earlier this year about the importance of John Noakes, but in some ways the star of yesterday's programme was Shep.
Those who worked with him said he could behave when he wanted to. If he did something naughty, he was careful to do it within range of the cameras.
Shep and John had a lot in common.
