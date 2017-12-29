Friday, December 29, 2017

Alastair Cook as a chorister at St Paul's



I once published a post with this title showing Alastair Cook singing Glory to God as part of the choir of St Paul's Cathedral in 1997.

Here he is (at 1:43) singing Hark the Herald Angels Sing at the same event.

This carol was traditionally sung on the second Sunday after the MCC's fixture with a New South Wales Country XI.

h/t @JamesMunro5
