Friday, December 29, 2017
Alastair Cook as a chorister at St Paul's
I once published a post with this title showing Alastair Cook singing Glory to God as part of the choir of St Paul's Cathedral in 1997.
Here he is (at 1:43) singing Hark the Herald Angels Sing at the same event.
This carol was traditionally sung on the second Sunday after the MCC's fixture with a New South Wales Country XI.
h/t @JamesMunro5
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:03 pm
