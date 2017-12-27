Six of the Best 755

William Barter offers a reappraisal of Nick Clegg.
Steve Peers looks at the threat to workers' rights after Brexit.
Geoffrey Wheatcroft discusses the career of Conor Cruise O’Brien on the centenary of his birth.
Christmas Day 1977 marked the beginning of the end of an era for British light entertainment, argues Curious British Telly.
Mark Gatiss talks to Shadows at the Door about Doctor Who, M.R. James and horror films: "I'm actually more interested in modern horror; the gothic but in a modern context. I don't think it has to be about the old and obviously I still love it but it doesn't have to be about candelabra and castles. You can get the same feeling from modern methods, and in a way that is more frightening."
"Khodarkovsky estimates that about half of the players who show remarkable skill before the age of 10 will give up on chess entirely. And he blames, at least in part, the attention we shower on prodigies." David Hill finds that chess prodigies are getting younger.
