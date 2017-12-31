Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 31, 2017
Traffic: Berkshire Poppies
It was 50 years ago this week that Traffic's first album Mr Fantasy entered the charts. The fruit of the band's 'getting it together in the country', it was to reach number 16.
The album's origins in a cottage near Aston Tirrold in Berkshire is reflected in the title of this track - a title that could have been borrowed from a John Betjeman poem.
Helping out with the backing vocals are the Small Faces - Steve Marriott's voice is unmistakable.
