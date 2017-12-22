Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, December 22, 2017
The final days of passenger services over the Woodhead route
The electrification of the Woodhead route from Sheffield Victoria to Manchester Piccadilly was completed in 1955. Yet it closed to passengers in 1970 and freight in 1981.
When I was a student, Sheffield to Manchester passenger trains were still regularly diverted over it on Sundays and Sheffield to Huddersfield trains used it as far as Penistone.
This silent film shows passenger trains on the route just before they were withdrawn.
