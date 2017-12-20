Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Susan Cooper gives the fifth annual J.R.R. Tolkien Lecture on Fantasy Literature



She gave it at Pembroke College, Oxford, in April of this year.

Susan Cooper's The Dark is Rising is currently being discussed on Twitter - you can find details of how to take part on the blog of Julia Bird.

Does anyone else remember watching the first book in that series, Over Sea, Under Stone, as a Jackanory dramatisation in 1969?
