Sunday, December 31, 2017
British railways and pop music from 1967-80
This is wonderful stuff. Footage of Britain's railways matched to pop songs, radio recordings and television theme tunes from the same year.
It is odd how some things date faster than others. I have a book about Romney Marsh from the 1960s that contains a photograph of the car park at the nuclear power station at Dungeness.
The power station itself still looks strange and futuristic today. The cars are laughably old fashioned.
Here I think that, in many cases, the railway footage appears more dated than the music sounds.
