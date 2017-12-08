Friday, December 08, 2017

Traffic's first album Mr Fantasy 50 years on


Sorry to have missed the anniversary by a day, but on 7 December 1967 Traffic issued their debut album Mr Fantasy.

Featuring interviews with Steve Winwood and Jim Capaldi (who died in 2005), this documentary tells you about the band's early days.
