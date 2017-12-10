Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 10, 2017
X-Ray Spex: The Day the World Turned Dayglo
Time for another blast from the late great Poly Styrene, who died in 2011
The Day the World Turned Dayglo was a hit in April 1978. It comes from X-Ray Spex's first LP, Germfree Adolescents.
The title track was a hit later the same year.
