X-Ray Spex: The Day the World Turned Dayglo



Time for another blast from the late great Poly Styrene, who died in 2011

The Day the World Turned Dayglo was a hit in April 1978. It comes from X-Ray Spex's first LP, Germfree Adolescents.

The title track was a hit later the same year.
