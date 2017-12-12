Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Santa's sleigh run called off in Market Harborough due to too much snow
The Leicester Mercury wins our Headline of the Day Award.
It reminds me of the time that Tory-run Harborough District Council was described by Conservative Home as being "plunged into a scandal about health and safety absurdity" because a Christmas appearance by a dozen reindeer was cancelled because it was too icy.
