In praise of Vic Marks

He is now the best summariser on Test Match Special, but is often overlooked by the BBC because he does not seek controversy.
Marks's modesty is one of his most attractive features. I remember him purposely taking a back seat as Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann launched a double-barrelled assault on England's then hopelessly outdated approach to limited overs cricket, which I suspect had an influence on the authorities.
He gets his due in the latest Guardian Ashes podcast, where he talks to two amiable young Australians Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins.
Marks talks about his own test career, the realities of facing fast bowling and his long friendship with Peter Roebuck.
