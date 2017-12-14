Progress with Oxford to Cambridge reopening

The restoration of direct trains between Oxford and Cambridge moved closer today with the launch of the East West Railway Company.
This, says Rail News, will oversee the reconstruction of the link, which exists in some form from Oxford as far as Bedford.
The report goes on:
When the line opens, it will have interchange stations with four main railway lines radiating out of London, but it will run under or over each, minimising any risk of delay. The aim is to build a route that allows future upgrades to be incorporated with as little disruption as possible.This suggests there will be some major new engineering works at Bedford and Sandy at least.
I hope I live to see the day when you can catch a train from Market Harborough to Bedford and change for Oxford or Cambridge.
Last time I went to Cambridge I complained about how indirect the rail journey now is from here, and Oxford is no better (change at Leicester, Nuneaton and Coventry).
No comments:
Post a Comment