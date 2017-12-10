Six of the Best 750

Nick Cohen asks what it would take for Labour moderates to revolt.
"Despite all his bluster, he views himself less as a titan dominating the world stage than a maligned outsider engaged in a struggle to be taken seriously, according to interviews with 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress." Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush and Peter Baker takes us inside Donald Trump's hour-by-hour battle for self-preservation.
"Far and away the biggest losers from the last decade of funding changes in HE [higher education] in England have been part-time, mature students," says Tim Holyoake.
David Clarke is worried that local papers no longer report court cases: "In other countries, such as the USA, access to court documents and transcripts is regarded as a basic right of every citizen. Yet in England access to this information, paid for by our taxes, continues to be restricted."
You could argue that The League of Gentlemen's 2000 Christmas special was the best thing they ever did. Chris Newton examines its appeal.
Vince Cooper pays tribute to Peter Houseman, who played for Chelsea between 1963 and 1975, and died at the age of 31.
