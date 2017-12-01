Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood to play Hyde Park next summer

Eric Clapton will play a concert in Hyde Park on 8 July 2018, supported by Steve Winwood and Santana.
It reminds me of the Hyde Park free concerts of 1968-70, but only up to a point: tickets start at £65.
That won't be the only difference from the Sixties. As I wrote in that post:
It really was different in the sixites. The Rolling Stones concert was one 12 free events that took place in Hyde Park over three summers from 1968 to 1970. Accounts of who turned up to play vary widely - if you remember it... - but there is an authoritative list on the UK Rock Festivals site.
A month before the Stones played the short-lived supergroup Blind Faith made their debut. A review on the Amazon page for the DVD of the concert recalls:
The audience shots give an idea of how many people turned up. No Police and stewards in those days you just turned up found a place to sit and enjoyed the gig.
