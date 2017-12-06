King Michael of Romania the chicken farmer

His Guardian obituary tells of his impossible task as monarch as he was ground between Stalin and Hitler, his exile and final return to Romania.
But it also says:
When Michael’s second reign abruptly ended in 1947, life in exile came as a shock. His loving marriage to Princess Anne of Bourbon-Parma in 1948 and their five daughters gave him a family life, but the daughters remember a “silent, sad, serious” man during their childhood.
He tried his hand at chicken farming in Hertfordshire, commercial flying in Switzerland and stockbroking in the US while simultaneously working with the national committee he had established to maintain links with Romania.
The King of Romania farmed chickens in England? Can it be true?
The video above, which is unused footage from British Pathe, shows that it is.
No comments:
Post a Comment