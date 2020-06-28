"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Bizarre report of 50 people with suitcases in Ardingly
The judges were unanimous: today's Headline of the Day Award goes to The Argus.
In addition, they are well aware that the Great Central went nowhere near Ardingly, but they liked this photo.
