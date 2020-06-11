Calder's Seventh Law of Politics

My first six Laws hold:
- If all parties are united in support of a measure, it will turn out to be a disaster.
- The more power the state takes to itself, the more arbitrarily that power will be exercised.
- When politicians do something which they think is very clever, it will eventually turn out to have been very stupid.
- The more extreme a person's views, the more certain they will be that the majority of voters share them.
- No argument that involves expressing indignation on behalf of a third party is to be trusted.
- All Liberal Democrat leadership elections are reruns of Steel vs Pardoe.
