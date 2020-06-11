Thursday, June 11, 2020

Calder's Seventh Law of Politics

This holds that the more noise someone makes about leaving the Liberal Democrats, the more likely they are to rejoin the party.

My first six Laws hold:
  1. If all parties are united in support of a measure, it will turn out to be a disaster.
  2. The more power the state takes to itself, the more arbitrarily that power will be exercised.
  3. When politicians do something which they think is very clever, it will eventually turn out to have been very stupid.
  4. The more extreme a person's views, the more certain they will be that the majority of voters share them.
  5. No argument that involves expressing indignation on behalf of a third party is to be trusted.
  6. All Liberal Democrat leadership elections are reruns of Steel vs Pardoe.
