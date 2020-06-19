George Sanders and John Cleese: The Best House in London

It had a script by Denis Norden and a remarkable cast - in this brief clip you see George Sanders with John Cleese and David Hemmings with Willie Rushton - but the critics were not kind to The Best House in London, Roger Ebert gave it one star.
According to Hemmings' memoirs he offered to play both lead roles so he could cross two films off his contractual obligation to MGM.
Anyway, this clip is fun, not least because of those unexpected juxtapositions. It may be worth pointing out that The Best House in London appeared the year after Carry On Up the Khyber.
