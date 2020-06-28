Joan Armatrading: Me Myself I

A woman singer-songwriter who has enjoyed a 40-year career? That's unusual.A Black British woman singer-songwriter who has enjoyed a 40-year career? That must be unique.Joan Armatrading is one of those artists who has been there for as long as I have been interested in music. And for that reason it is easy to forget what an unusual career she has had.
I stand by what I wrote when I chose her Willow, except that she has now enjoyed a 50-year career.
Me Myself I was a single taker from her 1980 LP of the same name.
No comments:
Post a comment