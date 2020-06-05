How Michael Gove and Theresa Villiers lied to consumers and farmers over food standards

Can @michaelgove guarantee future food imports will have to meet UK welfare standards? @tomheapmedia investigates the future of farming on tonight's @BBCCountryfile #countryfile pic.twitter.com/E57vcWPYiJ— BBC Countryfile (@BBCCountryfile) October 7, 2018
#countryfile exclusive: Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers tells @tomheapmedia that chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef will not be allowed in the UK and she would ‘hold the line’ in US trade negotiations... More on @BBCCountryfile, BBC1, 26th January pic.twitter.com/4ijbhN7JmB— BBC Countryfile (@BBCCountryfile) January 9, 2020
