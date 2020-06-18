Can cats help tackle loneliness?

A new report from the all-party parliamentary group on cats calls for more research into the role that cat ownership can play in combating loneliness.
It makes these recommendations:
- a pilot of cat ownership and interaction within a social prescribing context
- improvements to the evidence base
- enabling renters to own or foster a cat more easily
- provision of information and advice about responsible cat ownership and its benefits
- cats to be incorporated into health assessments and personalised care plans
All good ideas, but you have to choose the right cat. I have known some that would do absolutely nothing for your self-esteem.
No comments:
Post a comment