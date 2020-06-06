Lord Bonkers' Diary: "When they asked for something heavy I thought they meant T.H. Green"

Saturday
In any normal summer I would be away with my cricket XI taking on Plaid Cymru, Mebyon Kernow or the Gentlemen of Surrey (who often turn up at least one man short). As it is, I am stuck here at the Hall watching that splendid carthorse Alfred drag the roller across my own pitch. “When they asked for something heavy I thought they meant T.H. Green” he remarks morosely.
As evening falls, I ask the local bats – I don’t mean batsmen but those little fellows with wings who squeak and hang upside down – if they have the inside track on the virus. The exchange proves something of a disappointment: despite a carefully tuned ear trumpet, I am unable to hear a word they say.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
