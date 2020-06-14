From the Leicester Mercury:
There have been calls for Sir Peter Soulsby to resign as Leicester's mayor after he apparently breached coronavirus rules by making visits to his partner’s house during lockdown.The Leicester Mayor has been photographed visiting his partner’s house in the evenings by her neighbours.Sir Peter and his partner live separately - him in the city, and her in the village of Groby some five miles away.
A neighbour told the Mercury:
"He’s been coming three or four nights a week throughout lockdown.
"He wears a baseball cap pulled down and tries to keep a low profile but people know who he is and that he is our neighbour’s partner."We have all seen him telling everyone about the importance of sticking to the lockdown rules and he’s not been doing it himself."
It does seem a bit Dominic Cummings.
There now follows a joke that requires knowledge of Leicestershire pronunciation and pop history:
The Mindbenders comment: "Wouldn't you agree, baby you and me got a Groby kind of love?"
