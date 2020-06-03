Lord Bonkers' Diary: Proper subjects such as Hard Sums

I may have described it to him at dinner last night as "dabbler's degree". He did not demur.
Wednesday
Yet another discussion of PPE on the news. I turn off my wireless and dictate my editorial for the High Leicestershire Radical.
I point out that there are far too many PPE graduates in politics nowadays and that the results of this are deleterious. For it is a dabbler’s degree, giving the holder the ability to opine glibly on subjects they know next to nothing about.
What we need are politicians with degrees in proper subjects such as Hard Sums. Then we would have a sporting change of getting a government that is able to get our doctors and nurses the protective equipment they need when treating people who have this wretched virus.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
