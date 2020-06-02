Six of the Best 931

"The difficulty in sustaining the assertion that Corbyn might have won, if 'Blairite' officials had not sabotaged the campaign, is that in 2019 Corbyn controlled every part of the party machine, and led Labour to an ignominious defeat." Nick Cohen explains the Corbynites' need to believe their man was betrayed.
"Safeguarding cannot be effective in a Church where the interests and loyalties of clubs and networks predominate over values of justice and truth. The shepherds cannot protect the sheep while occupied by feasting." Janet Fife examines the sexual politics of the Church of England.
For a child, being carefree is intrinsic to a well-lived life argues Luara Ferracioli.
I loved Terry Nation's Seventies TV series Survivors and it seems newly relevant today. Alwyn Turner looks at the political debates that were central to it.
Dorian Lynskey on the apocalyptic appeal of W.B. Yeats's The Second Coming.
