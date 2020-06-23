Six of the Best 937

"For what, in the end, does a social safety net do? It allows us greater control and agency over our lives. It allows us to stay home and take care of our health, rather than go to work in a crowded factory. It allows us to obtain economic freedom from a violent marriage. In doing all these things, it allows human diversity to flourish." Jonathan Cohen says "individual freedom vs public health" is a false dilemma in the Covid-19 era.
Lenore Skenazy discusses the importance of play, working through fears, and raising independent kids with the psychologist Peter Gray in the first Supervision Not Required podcast.
"Of all those who sing and have sung the ancient Cotswold tracks, however, no voice is more poignant than the pastoral composer and poet, Ivor Gurney." Anne Louise Avery takes to the Cotswold Way.
"Despite the cumulative formative hours spent muttering and groaning alongside my brothers and sisters, on pavements outside countless cold, dusty and child-unfriendly secondhand bookshops; often peering in through uncleaned windows in forlorn hope of catching sight of Mum or Dad beating a retreat, having at last exhausted their capacity for browsing, I love second-hand bookshops." Richly Evocative on being the child of two secondhand book dealers.
Jarvis Cocker talks about his new project, why prehistoric cave dwellers were the world's first ravers, and why he's uncomfortable being called a 'National Treasure'.
