John Guthrie: The boy who stole the 'Girl Jean'

This newsreel shows the end of an incident in which a 14-year-old called John Guthrie piloted a large fishing boat over the North Sea.
A 2015 article from the Courier tells the story:
The missing Arbroath High pupil was “the boy” in the “mystery of the Girl and the boy” that dominated news headlines across the globe.Despite a general election going on at the time, on every street corner and in every house, shop and office in Arbroath in January 1950 the talk was of the boy and the Girl - the Girl Jean, a two-year-old trawler belonging to Joseph Cargill.She also went missing and the people of Arbroath believed the boy and the Girl were together, as the teenager was known to have sea fever badly.
Their discovery, says the paper, ended a huge search involving fishing communities, the Royal Navy, the RAF, coastguards and the Norwegian authorities.
Sadly, things did not end as happily as the newsreel imagined:
The incident brought John a stiff penalty as he was sent to an approved school for three-and-a-half years after an appearance at a juvenile court.His mistake also cost him any chance of the career at sea he so longed for.
The 'Girl Pat' mentioned at start turns out to have her own Wikipedia entry:
Girl Pat was a small fishing trawler, based at the Lincolnshire port of Grimsby, that in 1936 was the subject of a media sensation when its captain took it on an unauthorised transatlantic voyage.
