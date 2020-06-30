Haringey Lib Dems call for Britain's first Indian MP to be celebrated

Sir Dadabhai Naoroji, Liberal MP for Finsbury Central between 1892 and 1895, was the first Indian and non-white person elected to the House of Commons.
Now Haringey's Liberal Democrat councillors are calling for a park, school or main road in Muswell Hill to be renamed in his honour or for a statue or plaque to be erected to commemorate him.
Cllr Julia Ogiehor, Lib Dem councillor for Muswell Hill, says:
"By remembering that Victorian voters were willing to choose an Indian campaigner against the Empire as their MP, we are remembering that whilst racism has a long history, so too does anti-racism."
The councillors have set up a petition to gather support for their call.
1 comment:
I have signed the petition. I believe we should know more about our ethnic MPs AND get the knowledge passed on to voters to show we are not just a white middle class lot of sandal wearers (I note this is still mentioned sometimes).
Post a comment