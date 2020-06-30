Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Haringey Lib Dems call for Britain's first Indian MP to be celebrated

Embed from Getty Images

Sir Dadabhai Naoroji, Liberal MP for Finsbury Central between 1892 and 1895, was the first Indian and non-white person elected to the House of Commons.

Now Haringey's Liberal Democrat councillors are calling for a park, school or main road in Muswell Hill to be renamed in his honour or for a statue or plaque to be erected to commemorate him.

Cllr Julia Ogiehor, Lib Dem councillor for Muswell Hill, says:
"By remembering that Victorian voters were willing to choose an Indian campaigner against the Empire as their MP, we are remembering that whilst racism has a long history, so too does anti-racism."
The councillors have set up a petition to gather support for their call.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

nigel hunter said...

I have signed the petition. I believe we should know more about our ethnic MPs AND get the knowledge passed on to voters to show we are not just a white middle class lot of sandal wearers (I note this is still mentioned sometimes).

30 June, 2020 22:56

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)