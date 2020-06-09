Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Call for more trains north of Corby


The Northamptonshire Telegraph has a report on a campaign for better rail services from Corby to Derby, Melton and Oakham.

It quotes David Fursdon from the Corby Rail Users Group:

"We have the infrastructure in place, track and signalling, we just need the political will and of course rolling stock to get this to happen.

"We have a Derby return service once a day and the Pie Train to Melton Mowbray and back but there's no reason why we shouldn't a better, more frequent service from Corby.
