Should we publish daily totals of the number of nominations Lib Dem leadership candidates have amassed?

What do the Liberal Democrats need from the current leadership election?
I’d say it’s, above all, a good debate about the future of the party between candidates who offer clear and contrasting visions for it. We also need to see how those candidates perform in debate and when faced with difficult questions.
Well, we have two candidates with contrasting visions, but
will we have the debate? At present the party is encouraging people to nominate
one of the candidates by publishing
running totals every afternoon.
So, of course, the two camps are doing all they can to encourage
Lib Dem members to nominate their candidate. As both are a long way past the
200 nominations they need, this seems to me unfortunate.
Because it means the campaign will open with a significant percentage
of the electorate already having committed themselves. Of course people can change
their minds, but committing yourself in this way makes it less likely that you
will do so.
Which leaves the danger that the campaign will become more about cheering your candidate on and less about the future of the party.
That may sound too idealistic, but we need to do some hard thinking because it's by no means guaranteed that this party has a future.
But then I always seem to be disappointed by our leadership
elections.
Before the last contest (which turned out to be a
coronation) I wrote a post under the title Forget “the Lib Dem family”: Let’shave proper leadership elections itemising how previous contests, from John
Pardoe’s wig to Tim Farron’s religion, had failed to live up to my hopes and
concluding:
It looks to me as though we Lib
Dems are too scared of rocking the boat to have really informative leadership
elections.
Some like to talk of the “Lib Dem
family,” but in my experience happy families are those that can have lively
discussions, even rows, and make their peace afterwards.
We Lib Dems, by contrast, resemble an unhappy family where everyone is sat around the dining table on their best behaviour and terrified of saying the wrong thing.
3 comments:
As members haven't had any communication from the candidates (at least, this member hasn't) it's hard to understand just what is driving the somewhat over-enthusiastic cheerleading for both of them.
And as for publishing the running total of nominations - frankly I'd rather that once the required minimum was reached then no more nominations for a candidate should be recorded. Turning the nomination process into a proxy election seems unhelpful.
Out of interest, what percentage or number of members did you have in mind Jonathan when you wrote, "the campaign will open with a significant percentage of the electorate already having committed themselves"?
The reason I ask is that less than 2% of party members have nominated a candidate. The numbers involved are, as far as I know, much higher than candidates got to in previous contests. But even with record numbers participating in this way, that's still 98% of members who haven't nominated a candidate. For every one member who has nominated someone, nearly 50 other members have not.
Of course, those numbers will change, but I find it hard to see how they'll change in a way that gets up to a large enough chunk being committed to a candidate such that it reduces the debate and volatility of the electorate before the contest really kicks off?
We ask potential candidates to gather 200 nominations from party members. I am happy with that and do not see what is to be gained by allowing them to submit more.
In other words, I'm with A Rambling Ducky on this one.
