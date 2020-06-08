Tory councillor who opposed any change to Bristol statue had a golliwog mascot

Even this was too much for one Conservative councillor, according to a 2018 report on Bristol Live:
Cllr Richard Eddy said someone taking the law into the own hands and ‘unilaterally removing’ the plaque, which recognises Colston’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, ‘might be justified’.
The website went on to quote him:
"This pathetic bid to mount a secondary revisionist plaque on Colston's Statue is historically-illiterate and a further stunt to try to reinvent Bristol's history.."If it goes through, it will be a further slap-in-the-face for true Bristolians and our city's history delivered by ignorant, left-wing incomers."
If this is how a leading Tory met such a reasonable suggestion, it's easy to understand why people decided to take the matter in to their own hands.
You can see Cllr Eddy and his golliwog mascot in the Bristol Live report.
