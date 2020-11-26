"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 26, 2020
A BBC trailer for The Box of Delights
And a lead in to Tenko too.
Note that Herne the Hunter was played by Stanley Baker's son. Herne should be a tough guy like that.
No comments:
Post a comment