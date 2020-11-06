Bishop's Castle in 1957

Click on the still above for some lovely footage of my favourite Shropshire town.
That link will take you to the British Film Institute site, where the blurb will warn you:
Rock 'n' roll arrived in Bishop's Castle in Shropshire giving a lift to the traditional town carnival. Jiving 'hep-cats' dance on one float and the Suez Skiffle Scuttlers are on hand for a satirical swipe at the political crisis that gripped the nation towards the end of 1956 - although their fez and Arab robe get-ups are likely to provoke a different response from modern viewers.
But I think we can cope with that.
Besides the carnival floats, there are some nice shots of the steeply sloping high street being resurfaced.
