The return of the Belper Moo

The other day I blogged about one Derbyshire town's way of coping with the stresses of the first Covid lockdown: the Belper Moo.
Now lockdown's back, the Moo is too.
BBC News has interviewed its organiser Jasper Ward:
"Once the weather really turns there is every chance that some people behind closed doors won't interact with another person that day or step out the house, so if nothing else, it gives them a reason to open a window and let off some steam or connect with a neighbour for a few seconds."
He adds:
"You can't see people but last night a man who lives opposite came out. I recognised his moo through the darkness."
