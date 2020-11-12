Shropshire Party PPC joins the Lib Dems

News of an unusual political defection today: Robert Jones, who fought North Shropshire constituency for the Shropshire Party at the last general election, has joined the Liberal Democrats.
He will fight Shropshire Council's Ruyton and Baschurch ward in next May's local election.
The North Shropshire Lib Dems site quotes him:
"I want to stand up for, and represent my local community, to help hold the Tory council to account, and to work towards improving the lives of residents and communities across Shropshire.
"I feel particularly strongly about devolving power, empowering local communities and getting their voice heard. Standing for the Liberal Democrats is the best way to achieve that.
"I can’t wait to get to work, win this election and then deliver for the residents of Ruyton & Baschurch division and for Shropshire."
