Sunday, November 01, 2020

Former Tory MP for Harborough condemns attacks on lawyers by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel

Lord Garnier, who as Edward Garnier was Conservative MP for Harborough and Solicitor General in the Coalition government, has written an article for The House magazine condemning government attacks on lawyers:

The unlawful prorogation of Parliament in September 2019, long trailed in the media by his acolytes before he took office and executed shortly afterwards, (personal interest alert: acting for Sir John Major in the case, I must be one of the few in this land who have called the Prime Minister "the defendant"), is an example of Mr Johnson’s carelessness about the law and what it means.

Which goes to show that Lord Garnier is a proper philosophical Conservatve and Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are just chancers.
