Ed Davey virtually going to Ludlow

The Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will be addressing the AGM of the Ludlow local party on Friday.
Ruth Houghton, the Lib Dem councillor for Bishop’s Castle, told the Shropshire Star
"This is the first time that the Liberal Democrat Leader has addressed the Ludlow Lib Dem AGM and we are delighted to welcome him, albeit virtually, to south Shropshire.
"Liberal Democrats from Shrewsbury and north Shropshire constituencies will also join the meeting as Shropshire is a key target for the Liberal Democrats in the forthcoming local elections in May 2021."
The Lib Dems have made some impressive by-election gains in the county in recent years.
They form the official opposition on Shropshire Council, and group leader Roger Evans recently told Sunshine Radio they would be fighting every seat next May with the intention of taking control of the authority.
No comments:
Post a comment