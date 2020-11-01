Free school meals protest reaches Market Harborough

I was wandering the back streets of Market Harborough this afternoon when I came across this lone protest outside the Conservative Party's office.
Well done to whoever was responsible. 'Neil' is Neil O'Brien, the Tory MP for Harborough.
Remember, the Tory leader of Leicestershire has exploded the myth that the government gave councils money to fund free school meals over the Christmas holidays.
Should you wish to add a plate of your own, you will find the office in Nelson Street.
