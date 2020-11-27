No-deal Brexit could lead to increase in dogging in Kent lay-bys, cabinet minister warns

The judges noted that, while the cabinet minister is not named in the story, it does provide direct quotes from him:
"Do Europeans even do dogging? There is something deeply British about dogging."
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
The judges noted that, while the cabinet minister is not named in the story, it does provide direct quotes from him:
"Do Europeans even do dogging? There is something deeply British about dogging."
No comments:
Post a comment