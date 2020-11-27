Friday, November 27, 2020

No-deal Brexit could lead to increase in dogging in Kent lay-bys, cabinet minister warns


Kent Online wins our Headline of the Day Award.

The judges noted that, while the cabinet minister is not named in the story, it does provide direct quotes from him:

"Do Europeans even do dogging? There is something deeply British about dogging."

