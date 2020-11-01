Wah!: Seven Minutes to Midnight

Peter Wylie played with Ian McCulloch and Julian Cope in minor Liverpool bands before he formed his own. Wah! changed names regularly - it's possible this single should be credited to Wah! Heat.
Seven Minutes to Midnight was released in 1980 and is very much of its period - which is a good thing as far as I'm concerned. At times it sounds like a more melodic version of The Jam.
Its title refers to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Doomsday Clock, which had just been set forward by two minutes,
