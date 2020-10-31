Ashby Folville Polish Camp in 1953

Ashby Folville is a village in the east of Leicestershire. In 1953 a party of boys from Leicester's Westcotes Secondary Modern School went there and filmed their visit. Click on the still above to watch that film.
You will see the village's remarkable church and some farming scenes, but the most interesting thing in it is the camp for displaced Polish people at Ashby Folville Manor.
The Polish Resettlement Camps in the UK page for Ashby Folville tells its story. It did not close until 1965.
No comments:
Post a comment