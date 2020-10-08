Thursday, October 08, 2020

Six of the Best 965

"A quarter of all England’s children’s homes are located in the North West, and that London children who go into care are quite likely to be sent far away from home. It seems likely that a big factor in this is property prices. If you were setting up a children’s home for profit, would you buy an expensive property in the South East, or a cheap one in the North West? So, children in care are shunted around the country." Bernadette Meaden says we need to stop our children being monetised.

Richard Murphy argues that the greatest beneficiaries of freeports are tax abusers and organised crime.

Jennifer Thomson reviews The Case for Scottish Independence: A History of Nationalist Political Thought in Modern Scotland by Ben Jackson.

"They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made." Ian Prasad Philbrick on that quote from The Great Gastby.

A London Inheritance admires the London County Council's Millbank Estate and finds relics of the 19th-century prison that previously occupied the site.

Good Boye or devil dog? Frances Owen will help you judge Prince Rupert's poodle.

