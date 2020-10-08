Six of the Best 965

Richard Murphy argues that the greatest beneficiaries of freeports are tax abusers and organised crime.
Jennifer Thomson reviews The Case for Scottish Independence: A History of Nationalist Political Thought in Modern Scotland by Ben Jackson.
"They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made." Ian Prasad Philbrick on that quote from The Great Gastby.
A London Inheritance admires the London County Council's Millbank Estate and finds relics of the 19th-century prison that previously occupied the site.
Good Boye or devil dog? Frances Owen will help you judge Prince Rupert's poodle.
