Poor children tend to avoid school on Christmas Jumper Day

The TES reports a finding from a new initiative from the Association of School and College Leaders that pools data from across schools to allow trends to be discerned:
Duncan Baldwin, deputy policy director of ASCL, outlined one trend that was identified when groups of schools pooled their attendance data.
"We were looking at disadvantaged pupils particularly, and there was this dip on 14 December in several of the schools", he said.
"We were looking at each other, saying 'what’s special on 14 December? No idea'.
"Look on Google and, lo-and-behold, it’s Christmas Jumper Day.
"What we’ve identified, which is bleedin' obvious if you think about it, is that days that are 'fun' and for good causes are not necessarily fun at all if you don’t have a Christmas jumper.
"The net result is that a noticeable proportion of disadvantaged youngsters didn’t come to school that day.”
He described the finding as "poignant", and added: "We had heads immediately ringing their schools saying 'get it off the calendar'."
Another finding suggests that poor children are more likely to miss school on their birthdays.
No comments:
Post a comment