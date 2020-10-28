Good news about Little Bowden Junction signal box

'Whatever happened to Little Bowden Junction signal box?" I asked back in July.
The box used to stand on the Midland main line in Market Harborough. It was taken down and then re-erected at the Coventry Steam Railway Centre, which later became the Electric Railway Museum, in 1987.
That museum closed in 2017 and its site was redeveloped. I could fine no mention of what happened to the box.
The good news, which comes from the chairman of the Suburban Electric Railway Association, is that the whole collection from the Coventry museum was preserved.
Little Bowden Junction box was taken to the Battlefield line in the west of Leicestershire. It is there awaiting reassembly at Market Bosworth or Shackerstone.
2 comments:
Do you know if the rest of the collection is in the same location? I enjoyed the museum in my Cov days
I got the impression it had been dispersed to multiple locations.
Post a comment