Monday, October 12, 2020

Leicester and Leicestershire in the First English Civil War 3

The third and final part of this video deals with the Battle of Naseby, with starring roles for Market Harborough and Lubenham.

You can watch part 1 and part 2 on this blog.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)