Children and Shropshire ghosts

This is Raynards Mansion in Much Wenlock, where evacuee children are supposed to have come down for breakfast on their first morning and asked who the children in funny clothes they'd been playing with were.
I heard another ghost story from Shropshire. There is a bed-and-breakfast there I have stayed at many times. It is an old property and its core is medieval.
The owner told me that one morning she found her little boy playing on the landing rather than in his bedroom.
When asked why, he replied quite unperturbed: "The people are being a bit of a nuisance."
